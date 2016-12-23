VIP Ticket Giveaway: Splash House After Hours

This August 11-13, Splash House will return to Palm Springs for the second weekend of its fifth anniversary edition. Following on from its June weekender which featured the likes of Bonobo, Greg Wilson, and Sam Gellaitry, the annual summer event will again take over three hotels—The Riviera, Saguaro, and Renaissance—with a slew of cutting-edge electronic acts from across the spectrum of dance music. Splash House’s upcoming August edition is set to play host to BLOND:ISH, Pets Recordings bosses Catz ‘N Dogz, Kaytranada, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and many more.
While the majority of performances at Splash House go down at daytime pool parties, organizers have also scheduled two after hours events at the Palm Springs Air Museum: an opening party on Friday night and an after hours concert on Saturday. Air Museum parties for the upcoming August edition will feature an extended set from James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, a live performance from Bob Moses, and sets from Elderbrook and Sofi Tukker.
The full August lineup can be viewed below.
In partnership with Goldenvoice, we’re giving two lucky winners a pair of VIP weekend tickets to all Splash House After Hours parties at the Air Museum. For your chance to win, enter your full name and email information in the form below, and confirm your subscription to the list via email. Winners will be chosen on July 31, and contacted via the email provided. Terms and conditions apply.
