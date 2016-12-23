Aftertouch Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Robin Ordell

This Friday, San Francisco's Aftertouch crew will celebrate their one-year anniversary with Robin Ordell.

The event will put a cap on a breakout year for the rising promoters, one that has brought the likes of Raresh, Arapu, Clovis, Barac, and Doubtingthomas to the city. Alongside Ordell, Aftertouch have invited a host of San Francisco's finest selectors, including Louiv, Lily Akerman, Ivana Karpierz, and Alex Lin.

Friday's event marks the first date of Ordell's debut US tour, the details of which you can find below, alongside ticket info for Aftertouch.

Tour Dates:

June 29 - Salon Daome, Montreal (CA)

June 30 - Aftertouch, F8, San Francisco (US)

July 6 - Do Not Sit On The Furniture, Miami (US)

July 7 - Deep to Techno, White Room, Stamford (CT)

July 8 - TV Lounge, Detroit (US)