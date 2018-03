Prague’s UP Electronic Music & Arts Festival has announced the stages and schedule for its inaugural edition.

Taking place from May 11 to 13 at Prague’s famous Vystaviste Holesovice, UP will feature performances from Magda, Sonja Moonear, Ricardo Villalobos, Vera, Ellen Allien, Apollonia, Praslesh, Bella Sarris, Molly, Anthea, Oshana, Topper, Varhat, Janeret, Brothers Black, and many more.

The stages and schedule can be found above, with more on the festival here.