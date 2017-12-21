MDRNTY Cruise Announces HYTE Stage, Finalises Lineup

MDRNTY Cruise has finalized its lineup and announced a stage hosted by HYTE.

Joining the previously announced lineup, which included Ricardo Villalobos, Apollonia, Andrey Pushkarev, Audiofly, and SIT, will be Cassy, Chaim, Ilario Alicante, Marco Faraone, Pan-Pot, and Alan Fitzpatrick. HYTE will also be hosting a stage with Matthias Tanzmann, Guti (Live), Yaya, and Martin Buttrich playing.

Taking place June 10 to 13 throughout the Mediterranean, MDRNTY will this year feature performances across 24-hour programming. Ticket options offer all-inclusive packages that include: cabin accommodation, unlimited dining, unlimited drinks (non-premium), 24-hour access to dancefloors, and four-part payment plans. The cruise also promises pop-up events, artistic and technological shows, film and documentary screenings, exhibitions of contemporary art, yoga, and more.

You can find more information on MDNRTY here.