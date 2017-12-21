MUTEK.SF Finalizes Lineup With Moritz Von Oswald, Matias Aguayo, and Aux 88

MUTEK has announced the complete lineup for its first US edition, taking place in San Francisco from May 3 to 6, 2018.

The new announcement includes the North American solo live premiere of dub techno innovator Moritz Von Oswald, live sets from Detroit techno-electro innovators Aux 88 and Cómeme label head Matias Aguayo, and Bay Area artists 8ULENTINA, Christopher Willits, DIBIA$E, Foozool, King Most, and Only Now. These artists will join previously announced acts including Lee Gamble, Tim Hecker, Equiknoxx, Telefon Tel Aviv, Underground Resistance's Galaxy 2 Galaxy, Kyoka, Convextion, Francesco Tristano & Derrick May, Honey Soundsystem's Jackie House, Russell E.L. Butler, and Solar (who will play alongside C.L.A.W.S.).

The festival will also present a variety of audiovisual and experiential artworks, including iAltar from Brian Reinbolt, The Chamber of Cerebral Geometry from Craig Dorety, Immersive Constructions from Last Faith Studio and Subpac, Strobe Piece from Greg Zifcak, and Lux Aeterna from Joey Verbeke & Yağmur Uyanık, among others.

You can find more information, including tickets and the full lineup, here.