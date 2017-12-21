News

MUTEK.SF Finalizes Lineup With Moritz Von Oswald, Matias Aguayo, and Aux 88

MUTEK's San Francisco edition will also feature Equinoxx, Tim Hecker, and Telefon Tel Aviv.

Editorial / 2009 / Berlin Published in [www.thewire.co.uk linktext:The Wire] / Cover Story / London Few producers have had such an impact on the sound of techno as Moritz von Oswald, better known as Maurizio. Co-founder of the short-lived but highly influential techno label Basic Channel in the 1990s, as well as the ensuing imprints Chain Reaction and Rhythm and Sound, von Oswald has forged a sound that took electronic music beyond the dancefloor, into adulthood.

