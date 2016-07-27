Weekly Selections: Audiofly in LA, Sepp & Nu Zau at Cyclone, Molly & Martinez at ReSolute

Friday night marks the return of heavyweight tech house duo Audiofly to Los Angeles. This time, the Flying Circus founders are locked in for a special 4 hour extended set at a new underground called One Night Affair. The event, which describes itself as a “special, one of a kind experience for the private and matured music enthusiast,” will take place at a private location in the warehouse district of Downtown LA. Jonnie King of Cenote Records is billed for support. For more information and tickets, head to the event’s Facebook page.

Cyclone is back this Saturday, fresh off a stellar edition last weekend featuring [ar:pi:ar] head Petre Inspirescu. This weekend, organizers have locked in a special showcase of Romania’s UVAR label, featuring an extended set from minimal house specialists Sepp and Nu Zau. Support for the Bucharest DJ’s will be provided by Cyclone regular Halo Varga. For tickets and more info, click here.

ReSolute will also touch down on Saturday night in Brooklyn. For this weekend’s edition, the ReSolute team will welcome Molly, a rising selector primarily known for her popular residency at Rex Club in Paris but also for her releases on top labels like Rekids and Karlovak. Saturday’s party marks the start of her 3-month long pop up residency at the party, which is widely considered one of NYC’s best undergrounds. Molly will play alongside Concealed Sounds founder and Cadenza member Martinez, as well as All Day I Dream newcomer and Resolute’s own Lauren Ritter. Tickets and info can be found here.

