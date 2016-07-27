Weekly Selections: Comunité 2017, Faster at Cyclone, Ion Ludwig at Spybar

This weekend marks the 2017 edition of Comunité, a festival that has quickly solidified its spot at the forefront of cutting-edge electronic music events in Mexico. Returning to Cenote dos Palmas along the beaches of Tulum, Comunité organizers have locked in an incredibly impressive lineup for this year’s edition--with highlights including Mexican up-and-comer and last week’s XLR8R Podcast contributor Leo Leal, the Montreal-based deep house master Project Pablo, Sonja Moonear, and Thomas Melchoir. Make sure not to miss the debut of Omar-S’ live set, or the marathon of micro-house grooves from yoyaku’s Varhat and Melliflow boss Vera from 5-10AM on Saturday. The Giegling showcase late on Saturday morning should be the perfect way to close out a long night of superb sounds from the best of the best in underground music. Tickets are no longer available online, but a limited number will be for sale at the door. For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.

On Friday night in Los Angeles, Cyclone will return to kick off 2017 with another heavyweight in the Romanian minimal scene, the SUNRISE affiliated Faster. Known for his top-notch extended sets at Sunwaves as well as his contributions to Ruere Records, the proper warehouse event on Friday will mark the Romanian selector’s LA debut. The evening will also feature performances from Sece of Vatos Locos, as well as LA-based Lessizmore contributor Clovis. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door, but you can still grab yours online here.

Friday night in Chicago marks the return of the house and techno oriented event series Tied Takeover. For their first edition of 2017, the series will invade the nightclub Spybar for an evening with semi-legendary Perlon mainstay Ion Ludwig. More information and tickets can be found here.

