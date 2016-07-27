Weekly Selections: Mind Against at Igloofest, Answer Code Request at Incognito, Discwoman at Sequence

This weekend, the 11th annual Igloofest will touch down again at the Jacques-Cartier pier in Montreal following a sold-out start last week to the event’s 375th Montreal anniversary edition. Kicking off the festivities on Friday will be Poker Flat boss Steve Bug, who is booked to play back-to-back with Josh Wink. The two veteran selectors will be joined by XLR8R’s newest Ask The Experts contributor, the Italian duo Mind Against. On Saturday night, the event will continue with Correspondant label head Jennifer Cardini and the German techno pioneer Chris Liebing. For more information and tickets to any of Igloofest’s upcoming events, click here.

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, the established underground event series Incognito will return for its next edition, this time in collaboration with Dirty Epic. The two organizers have teamed up to bring Berghain resident Answer Code Request for a special 4-hour extended set; the performance will be the Ostgut Ton member’s debut in LA. For more information and tickets, head to the event’s Facebook page.

Also on Saturday night, Discwoman takes over Washington D.C’s Sequence series for a proper warehouse afterhours. According to organizers, the collaborative and community-oriented party aims to “celebrate, unify, and defend inclusivity within the vibrant and diverse local underground dance music community while serving to celebrate the Women’s March on Washington.” With Discwoman core members Volvox and UMFANG locked in for DJ sets, along with a host of local talent on the bill, this one’s not to miss for those heading to DC for the Inauguration festivities (or protests). For more details and tickets, go here.

