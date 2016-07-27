Weekly Selections: Output's Fourth Anniversary, Basic Soul Unit & Molly in LA, Halo Varga in San Diego

This weekend marks four years down for Output, the popular club in Brooklyn which is already widely considered the best legal venue for electronic music in all of New York City. To celebrate, Output organizers have again proved their booking strengths by locking in a stellar cast of heavyweight artists to play their booming sound system throughout the weekend. On Friday night, the main room will feature a takeover from Tuskeegee founder Seth Troxler and label mainstay Phil Moffa, while Frank & Tony from Scissors & Thread and Willie Graff are among the selectors playing in The Panther Room. And on Saturday, the French house icon Laurent Garnier will play all night in Output, while Panther Room sounds will be curated by DJ Three, Ray Zuniga, and the up-and-coming ReSolute resident Orazio Rispo. For more information and tickets to Output’s anniversary, click here.

On Friday night in Los Angeles, Into The Woods Recordings will return with another special warehouse shindig following their last party with Luke Hess. This weekend’s edition will feature a headlining set from the Toronto-based Dekmantel contributor Basic Soul Unit, who has also released material on Ostgut Ton, Creme Organization, and more. Molly, the rising selector who is resident at the legendary Rex Club in Paris, will also grace the decks at the party, making this a must-see for fans of pure deep house and techno. Tickets and more info can be found here.

On Saturday night in San Diego, Clique Movement returns for their first event of 2017, taking place at The Hole In The Wall near Liberty Station. For this edition promoters have recruited two Muting Noise contributors, Halo Varga and Paulo. The two minimal producers will be joined by Clique residents Bruno da Mata and Leo Marmentini. More information and tickets available here.

FRIDAY JANUARY 27

SATURDAY JANUARY 28

SUNDAY JANUARY 29