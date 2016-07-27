Weekly Selections: Life and Death x Maeve, Raresh at Dialogue, Fred P & Oskar Offermann at Flash

On Saturday in Playa Del Carmen, the prolific Italian label Life and Death will come together with Maeve for a special night-long event as part of OFF BPM Festival. The collaboration, which follows several successful afterparties at Tulum's Papaya Playa, will expand this year to a main event in a new sustainable venue hosted by Project Sound, featuring appearances from Baikal, DJ Tennis, Mano Le Tough, Joakim, Gerd Janson, and The Drifter. In anticipation of the party, The Drifter has offered up a set from Portugal's Lux Club for free download; check it out here. More information and tickets to Life and Death x Maeve can be found by going here.

Friday night will be huge for all lovers of minimal in Los Angeles, as widely respected event series Dialogue will return for its first event of 2017. The series, which hosted core [a:rpia:r] member Rhadoo for an 8-hour set a few months ago in collaboration with Cyclone, has this time recruited label mate Raresh for his LA debut. Considered one of the foremost Romanian DJs, Raresh has seen his status rise considerably over the past few years, not only as a result of [a:rpiar:]’s successes but also via releases on his own imprint Metereze, which has hosted stellar records from some of Romania’s finest up-and-comers like Melodie, Dubtil, and Barac. Opening for Raresh will be NYC-based selector and ReSolute resident Orazio. Tickets and more information about the event can be found here.

On Saturday night, Washington DC’s premiere club for underground music, Flash, will play host to Soul People Music boss Fred P (aka Black Jazz Consortium). The NYC-based producer will play alongside Panorama Bar regular and Mule Musiq contributor Oskar Offermann, with a slew of local DJs also set to perform throughout the night. For more information and tickets, click here.

FRIDAY JANUARY 13

SATURDAY JANUARY 14

SUNDAY JANUARY 15