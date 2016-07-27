Weekly Selections: Heist Recordings Showcase, Stefan Goldmann in LA, Maurice Fulton at Far Away

On Friday night, veteran underground event series Far Away will touch down in Downtown Los Angeles for its first edition of February. The series, which has hosted artists like Avalon Emerson, Four Tet, and Project Pablo in recent months, will return this weekend with a special performance from Baltimore house legend Maurice Fulton. The party, which will take place at a TBA warehouse location, will also feature DJ sets from Mood Hut contributor Jack J and Far Away’s own up-and comer Jen Ferrer. Click here for tickets and more info.

On Saturday, Villa Aurora and Cyclone come together for a special concert at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The collaborative event will feature a rare live performance from the German techno innovator and Macro co-founder Stefan Goldmann, who has created an entirely new abstract set in response to the LACMA exhibit ‘Renaissance and Reformation.’ Only a limited number of tickets are available to the performance via the LACMA website. For those looking for a more proper underground experience, Goldmann will grace the decks at an after party hosted by Cyclone, with supporting sets from Ed Vertov and Tahl K. More information and tickets to the party can be found here.

Also on Saturday, Dig Deeper will return with an exclusive Heist Recordings showcase in Downtown LA. The event will feature performances Heist regulars Adesse Versions and Dutch talent Nachtbraker, as well as label bosses Detroit Swindle. Support for the Heist crew will be provided by Dig Deeper’s own Masha and Alison Swing. For more information and tickets, check the event’s Facebook page.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 3