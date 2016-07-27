Weekly Selections: Perpetual Dawn, Akufen & Sammy Dee at Cyclone, Ostbahnhof

This weekend is a big one for underground music in Los Angeles. On Friday, veteran LA promoter Perpetual Dawn kicks off the festivities with a makeup event celebrating the launch of the organizers’ record label (the party was supposed to take place last Friday but was broken up by the police). For this special occasion, Perpetual Dawn has recruited Xosar of Rush Hour and Creme Organization. The Berlin-based techno producer will play an exclusive live set in Jewel’s Room at UNION, with opening duties provided by Ghostly contributor Telefon Tel Aviv. Black Lodge mainstay Force Placement will also spin, along with Perpetual Dawn residents Dahlia and Kid606. For those who bought tickets to last week’s botched event, organizers are offering double the amount of tickets purchased for the original event. More information can be found here.

On Saturday evening, Cyclone will return again after a stellar gathering last Friday with Herodot and Gescu of Romania. This weekend’s party will be held in collaboration with underground promoter Nuit Blanche, and will feature highly anticipated performances from the Canadian minimal pioneer Akufen (a.k.a. Horror, Inc.) and core Perlon member Sammy Dee. Support will be provided by Cyclone resident HAAS. A limited number of presales are still available for purchase via XLR8R; get them here.

And on Sunday, the radical queer techno series Ostbahnhof will touch down at a brand new open-air venue in Downtown LA for a special marathon event, lasting from 2PM Sunday afternoon until 6AM or later on Monday morning. The party, which is being held in honor of President’s Day and the ACLU, will feature 8 DJs from the likes of Making Shapes’ Jeniluv, Victor Rodriguez of Bears in Space, and Acid Camp’s Aaron Davis. Expect a range of quality underground electronic music, street vendors, free cava, and more. Tickets and details can be found here.

