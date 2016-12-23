Weekly Selections: Vera & Kamran Sadeghi in LA, Silent Treatment, Infusions Launch Party

This Friday night in Los Angeles, Rhythm Rapport will return for its first event of 2017. Despite having thrown only a couple of parties since last August, the underground series has already hosted the likes of Maayan Nidam, Oskar Offermann, and K.atou. This year is shaping up to be a big one for the new promoter, as Friday night will feature a special extended DJ set from the Berlin-based selector and Melliflow label boss Vera, as well as a live performance from the NYC-based Meander and Cocoon contributor Kamran Sadeghi. With support from local talent Gegov, a special visual installation from ReSolute’s Annie Heslin, and an interactive BioGlitz “Glitz Den,” this should be one for the books. A limited number of $15 presale tickets remain; get them here.

On Friday night at the Manchester venue Hidden, Silent Treatment will touch down for their first party of the year. The minimal-focused event has locked in two of the genre’s best for the occasion--Vlad Caia and Cristi Cons (a.k.a SIT). The prolific duo are set to play all night long at the party, which will go until 5AM or later and will feature a special Void Soundsystem. For more information and tickets, click here.

This weekend also marks the return of Infusions, the collaborative series between Stamp The Wax and Dance Tunnel that aims to “pull everyone closer through appreciating music cultures from around the world.” For their first party of 2017, Infusions will take over The Colombian in London for a night of Brazilian dance music featuring Music From Memory bosses Jamie Tiller and John Gomez. The takeover celebrates the release of Gomez’s new compilation for the label, 'Outro Tempo: Electronic and Contemporary Music from Brazil, 1978-1992'. More info and tickets can be found here.

