Weekly Selections: CRSSD Festival, Pional & Mike Servito in LA, Vera at Decatur Launch

This weekend marks the first CRSSD Festival of 2017, which is set to return to Downtown San Diego’s picturesque Waterfront Park. The event, which has completely sold out for its past two editions in 2016, expects another sold out crowd over the course of two days this weekend. Organizers have again locked in a stellar cast of artists to play the festival’s three oceanfront stages this year, with headliners Flume, Bob Moses, HVOB, and Dusky booked for sets at the main Ocean View stage. The Palms stage will feature a slew of house-oriented acts, with highlights including UK heavyweight Jackmaster, Skream, KCRW’s Jason Bentley, and XLR8R favorite Horse Meat Disco (download their exclusive CRSSD Festival disco mix here). And at the more techno-focused City Steps, attendees will be treated to a special back-to-back DJ set from Seth Troxler and Eats Everything, as well as performances from Recondite, Cassy, Midland, Peggy Gou, Ovum Recordings boss Josh Wink, and many more. While weekend tickets are sold out already, you can still purchase a limited number of day passes; get them here. For more information about CRSSD, head to the event’s Facebook page.

On Friday night, West Coast party crew Lights Down Low will touch down in the warehouse district of Downtown Los Angeles for an evening of top notch electronic sounds. Organizers have recruited two of techno’s most celebrated acts for the party: Hivern Discs contributor Pional and Mike Servito of The Bunker affiliation. With a state-of-the-art sound system, a unique underground venue, and supporting sets from LDL residents Corey Sizemore and Richie Panic, this one’s not to be missed for those skipping CRSSD this weekend. A limited number of presale tickets remain; get them here.

And on Saturday night in Brooklyn, Melliflow boss Vera will complete her set of North American appearances with a special performance at the Decatur Launch party. The party will take place at a TBA warehouse in Bushwick (attendees must RSVP to obtain the location) and will also feature opening sets from veteran NYC selectors Willie Graff and Velasco. For more information click here.

