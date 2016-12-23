Weekly Selections: Onur Özer at Rhythm Rapport, Bwana & Dauwd at LDL, Leo Leal at Output

This Friday night is a big one in Los Angeles, with several top-notch underground offerings in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. First up, Rhythm Rapport returns to DTLA, taking over a gorgeous secret venue in the heart of the warehouse district. For their special Cinco de Mayo edition, organizers have locked in Onur Özer (one half of the Treatment duo) for a rare West Coast appearance. The Vakant mainstay will be joined by LA-based techno legend and Palette Recordings boss John Tejada, making the event the place to be for quality underground tunes this weekend. A limited number of tickets remain for the party; get them here.

Lights Down Low also returns to the warehouses of DTLA this Friday evening following a few killer parties in April featuring the likes of Anthony Naples, Project Pablo, and Solar. This weekend the veteran West Coast promoter has booked a solid cast of bass-heavy house artists, topped by AUS contributor Bwana. Kompakt member Dauwd, who has recently announced his debut album, will also grace the decks at the party. More info and tickets can be found here.

And in New York City, Output will finish off the weekend with a stellar lineup for their Sundays in The Panther Room following a techno-heavy Grayscale event on Saturday night featuring Tin Man, DVS1, and Shinedoe. The party will feature Comunite resident and recent XLR8R podcast contributor Leo Leal. The event is completely free; click here for more information.

