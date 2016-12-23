Weekly Selections: ReSolute with Cabanne & Varhat, Steve Bug at Othersound, Sundays on the Roof

This Saturday night, veteran party crew ReSolute returns in top form for another Brooklyn warehouse shindig. Following the exciting announcement of their LA showcase on June 24, the minimal-leaning series will host one of their best lineups to date; the party will feature headlining sets from two of the most coveted minimal producers of the Parisian scene: Yoyaku’s Varhat and Perlon mainstay Cabanne. The event marks one of the first stateside appearances for Varhat, whose Yoyaku brand (consisting of a vinyl outlet, several labels, an agency, and even a distribution arm) continues to rise to the top of the ranks as one of the most popular and reliable sources of cutting-edge minimal (check out Rex Club resident Molly’s forthcoming release on Yoyaku label AKU, for instance). It’s not often that minimal pioneer Cabanne comes to the USA either, and with Melliflow mainstay Spacetravel also on the lineup, this one’s not to be missed. Tickets and more info can be found here.

Also on Saturday night but across the continent, Othersound will touch down in LA’s warehouse district for a special all nighter featuring an extended set from Poker Flat founder Steve Bug. And to sweeten the deal even more, organizers have also locked in London deep house master “Evil” Eddie Richards for support. A limited number of presales remain for the event; get them here.

And back in NYC, Output’s rooftop continues its dominance of Sunday fundays with a special daytime party featuring Crosstown Rebels mainstay Serge Devant, melodic house star Nico Stojan, and All Day I Dream contributor Öona Dahl (who will also be celebrating her birthday). The event is free before 2PM so make sure to get there early. Tickets and more info can be found here.

FRIDAY JUNE 2

SATURDAYJUNE 3

SUNDAYJUNE 4