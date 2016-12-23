Weekly Selections: Exit Festival, Roman Flügel at Dialogue, Peacock Society, VOID Mykonos, Freqs of Nature

This weekend marks the start of Exit Festival, one of Europe’s largest music festivals, taking place in the Novi Sad area of Serbia. For dance music lovers, Exit’s Dance Arena and No Sleep stage are the clear highlights. EXIT's No Sleep stage has a concept of having world-known clubs take over each night; this year has Glasgow's Sub Club, Brussels's Fuse, London's Avant Garde, and Paris' Concrete all locked in for showcases. Make sure not to miss sets from Icelandic techno pioneer Bjarki and Dr. Rubinstein on Saturday night Avant Garde takeover, or performances from Moscoman and Tel Aviv duo Red Axes tonight during the showcase for Glasgow’s Sub Club. Other performances not to miss include the legendary Jeff Mills, Exit favorite Nina Kraviz, or the always delectable Rødhåd at the Dance Arena. Last minute tickets and more info can be found here.

On Friday night in Los Angeles, Dialogue returns with a heavy hitting lineup in collaboration with Seattle’s Decibel. Taking over the entirety of UNION on Pico, organizers have locked in a special extended set from German producer and DJ Roman Flügel, as well as a highly anticipated live performance from Octave One. Also on the bill is dublab mainstay Heidi Lawden. More info and tickets can be found here.

And on Friday and Saturday, Peacock Society returns to Parc Floral in Paris for its 2017 edition. A slew of top notch local and international artists are set to play the event, with highlights for Friday's program including Carl Craig's Versus Synthesizer Ensemble show, as well as DJ sets from Levon Vincent, Voiski, Marcel Dettman, and Giegling's Konstantin. On Saturday, make sure not to miss performances from Apollonia, Romare, or XLR8R favorite Avalon Emerson. Tickets and more info can be found here.

This weekend XLR8R will co-host the opening weekend of VOID Mykonos, featuring Black Coffee, Martin Buttrich, Guy Gerber, and Damian Lazarus as headliners. Designed by architect Dimitri Tsigos and powered by Funktion One, the aim of the new boutique club is simple: "to provide a space in Myokonos where serious clubbers can enjoy quality music." With the likes of Apollonia, Âme and DJ Tennis booked for later in the season, XLR8R looks forwards to supporting VOID throughout the summer. For more information and location, see here.

Freqs of Nature Festival's 2017 edition is also going down this weekend, until Tuesday. The six-day summer event, located one hour from Berlin, features a stellar musical program, as well as projects that go beyond the lineup, with multiple galleries, installations, modular soldering workshops, landscaping, and organic decorations combined with scientific experiments and skilled engineering. Highlights of the bill include the experimental Kreuz&Quer Floor, featuring DJ sets from Rrose, Kangding Ray, Tobias Freund, Marco Shuttle, Polar Inertia, and Takaaki Itoh. These artists will be joined by Konstantin and Ateq of Giegling, Matrixxman, Mike Parker, and Luigi Tozzi. Further information—including a stage breakdown and tickets—can be found here.

