Weekly Selections: GEM Festival, Mike Huckaby at Into The Woods, ReSolute Gets Perlonized

This weekend marks the start of GEM Fest (a.k.a. Georgia Electronic Music Festival), which is set to last from July 14 until August 14 and will take place on the former site of Kazantip festival—a beach resort near the village of Anaklia, Georgia. Their 2017 edition, which will be the third ever GEM event, will offer attendees 3,000 performances on nine stages. Over 500 artists are scheduled to perform, with a mix of techno, house and more commercial electronic music on the program. The festival kicks off this weekend with a solid lineup of local and international selectors, with highlights including appearances on Friday from Thomas Melchior and Valentino Kanzyani, a Saturday DJ set from Audiofly, and Sunday performances from Rhadoo and rising Moscow-born selector Vlada. For more info including the full lineup and schedule, click here. Get tickets here.

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Into The Woods will return to the warehouse district with a stellar lineup of techno-oriented acts. Leading the charge is Detroit export Mike Huckaby; the SYNTH and Deep Transportation boss will play an extended set, with support provided by the rising Hypercolour contributor Mor Elian. Resident artist Jimmy Maheras will set the tone for the evening with an opening set. For more info and tickets, go here.

ReSolute will also return this Saturday night to a TBA location in Brooklyn. The minimal-oriented events series will play host to the 20th anniversary shindig for legendary label Perlon—a global tour entitled Superlongevity. On the bill are a host of Perlon mainstays, including label boss Zip, Fumiya Tanaka, Montreal-based microhouse pioneer Akufen, and the North American debut of Maayan Nidam’s live performance. The party is set to be a marathon event, and it also marks a rare showcase from one of the globe’s top electronic labels, so presales are advised. Get them here.

FRIDAY JULY 14

SATURDAY JULY 15

SUNDAY JULY 16