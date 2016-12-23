Weekly Selections: Percolate Open Air, Apollonia at VOID Mykonos, Present Perfect Festival

This Saturday marks the first ever open-air edition for Percolate—set to take place at Three Mills Island in Stratford, which what was once the world's largest tidal mill. The one day event will feature plenty of open space, chill out areas, ping-pong, boutique street food vendors, and two intimate stages featuring a variety of quality underground electronic acts. Highlights of the lineup include a live set from Paranoid London, DJ sets from Scuba, DJ Koze, and Sonja Moonear, as well as a highly anticipated back-to-back-to-back performance from Ryan Elliot, Evan Baggs, and Leon Vynehall. A limited number of tickets are still available; get them here.

On Monday, Mykonos’ newest and much-talked-about club VOID will host French house trio Apollonia for a special extended DJ set. Designed by architect Dimitri Tsigos and powered by a Funktion One system, the aim of the new boutique club is as follows: "to provide a space in Mykonos where serious clubbers can enjoy quality music." The performance from Apollonia follows acts like South African heavyweight Black Coffee and Maceo Plex. For more information and tickets, click here.

This weekend also marks the return of Present Perfect Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, which will kick off on Friday evening with a special electronic concert at Artplay Design Center featuring UK-based techno producer Actress, electro mainstay Dopplereffekt, and more. The 20-hour long main event will take place on Saturday at the Street Art Museum, and will feature internationally renowned selectors like The Black Madonna, Ben UFO, Daniel Avery, Move D, and Juju & Jordash, alongside a wide range of local electronic producers. The festival winds down on Sunday with a secret lineup at PPF Afterhours, which will take place at a TBA location. More information and tickets can be found here.

