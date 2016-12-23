Weekly Selections: FAT FAT FAT Festival, DJ Minx at Into The Woods, Eddie C at Midnight Lovers

This weekend marks the second edition of FAT FAT FAT Festival, the weekend-long electronic and experimental music event run by Italian collective Harmonized. The event, which combines local electronic music, art, and historic architecture with cutting-edge international acts, will again take place on the Italian Adriatic coast in the villages of Morovalle and Corridonia. Kicking off on Friday in Morovalle is an electronic concert in the village’s historic piazza, which will feature a DJ set from Raffaele Costantino, followed by live performances from Yussef Kamaal and Fatima & The Eglo Live Band. The festival’s primary musical offerings kick off on Saturday at Corridonia’s Grancia di Sarrocciano, however, with sets from Nightmares on Wax, Funkineven, and Omar-S. Sunday the festival winds down with performances from Jayda G, Awesome Tapes from Africa, Tama Sumo & Volcov, and more. You can view the full schedule of performances for Friday here, Saturday here, and Sunday here. More information and last minute tickets to FAT FAT FAT can be found here.

On Friday night in Los Angeles, Into The Woods will return to the warehouse district with another killer, techno-focused, and mostly female lineup--this time headed by Detroit’s own “First Lady of Wax,” DJ Minx. The Women on Wax label head is set to play an extended set alongside recent Panorama Bar guest Noncompliant (a.k.a. DJ Shiva). Both techno queens will be supported by Into The Woods resident Maheras, who will play back-to-back with San Francisco-based As You Like It resident Mike Gushansky. For those scenesters with a weakness for rough, driving techno, this one’s not to be missed. Tickets and more info can be found here.

And on Saturday night, veteran Los Angeles event series Midnight Lovers returns following several stellar bookings this summer from the likes of Frank & Tony, Omar-S, and DJ Garth. For this weekend’s edition, organizers have locked in Endless Flight regular Eddie C for an extended, all-night-long performance. The Canadian selector is set to play only vinyl for the entirety of the party, making this a must for lovers of classic deep house, techno, and disco. Last minute tickets and more info can be found here.

