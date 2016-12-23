Weekly Selections: Radio Slave at Dialogue, Sonus Festival, Piknic Electronik Montreal

On Friday night in Los Angeles, veteran LA events series Dialogue returns following a slew of killer summer parties featuring the likes of Guti, Roman Flugel, and more. Dialogue organizers will keep their streak alive this weekend with another solid lineup of local and international acts, this time with a headlining set from Rekids boss Radio Slave. This rare warehouse appearance from the UK-based producer and DJ comes in anticipation of his debut Feel The Same LP, which is set to be released on September 15 and has already garnered support from heavyweight selectors like Dixon. Support for Radio Slave will be provided by San Diego legend and recent Get Familiar artist Halo Varga. For tickets and more info, go here.

Sunday marks the start of the fifth anniversary edition of Sonus Festival, which will take place from August 20-24 on Croatia's Pag Island. With a full schedule featuring the likes of Sonja Moonear, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Âme, and many more artists from the upper echelons of the global house and techno scene, Sonus this year is a highly anticipated affair. UK party starters Junction 2 will host a takeover with Adam Beyer, Sunwaves will bring some of the Romanian crew to Croatian soil, and Seth Troxler is set to play back-to-back with The Martinez Brothers for an extended day to night take over, among other highlights of the main program.

The infamous after-hours sessions at Sonus should also be killer this year, with parties set to be hosted by the FUSE family, as well as the legendary minimal-oriented Berlin institution Club der Visionäre. And make sure not to miss one of the daily boat parties, where this year RØDHÅD and MEAT will play XLR8R’s. More information can be found here.

And on Sunday in Montreal, Piknic Electronik will continue its summer season with another afternoon event at the Parc Jean-Drapeau. Following several sold-out editions featuring the likes of Jennifer Cardini, Cassy, and Motor City Drum Ensemble, this weekend’s party will feature All Day I Dream mainstay and melodic house extraordinaire YokoO. Tickets are still available for the party; get them here.

FRIDAY AUGUST 18

SATURDAY AUGUST 19

SUNDAY AUGUST 20