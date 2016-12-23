Weekly Selections: Splash House, HardWorkSoftDrink at Rhythm Rapport, Into The Woods x Lobster Theremin

This weekend, Splash House will return to Palm Springs for the second weekend of its fifth anniversary edition. Following on from its June weekender which featured the likes of Bonobo, Greg Wilson, and Sam Gellaitry, the annual summer event will again take over three hotels—The Riviera, Saguaro, and Renaissance—with a slew of cutting-edge acts from across the spectrum of dance music. This weekend’s edition is set to play host to BLOND:ISH, Pets Recordings bosses Catz ‘N Dogz, Kaytranada, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and many more. Organizers have also scheduled two after hours events at the Palm Springs Air Museum—an opening party on Friday night and an after hours concert on Saturday—featuring a not-to-be-missed performance from James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, a live set from Bob Moses, and appearances from Elderbrook and Sofi Tukker. Last minute tickets to Splash House can be found here.

On Friday night, Rhythm Rapport makes its long awaited return to the warehouse district of DTLA, this time in celebration of its one-year anniversary. For their birthday edition, organizers have locked in Hardworksoftdrink's Cedric Dekowski and Felix Reifenberg for the only West Coast stop of their five-date North American tour which began on July 28. The duo’s US debut follows the release of the brilliant L'Album LP in April, which included 11 inventive club tracks that take in electro, minimal-leaning house, techno, and more beat-driven styles. Click here for more info and tickets.

And on Saturday night, Into The Woods follows on from last week’s killer edition with DJ Minx and Noncompliant. For this weekend’s party, organizers continue to flex their booking muscle with a Lobster Theremin showcase at a proper TBA warehouse location, complete with Funktion One sound. Label members expected to play the event include Route 8, who will DJ and play live, as well DJ sets from NTHNG and Plastic Love. More info and tickets can be found here.

FRIDAY AUGUST 11

SATURDAY AUGUST 12