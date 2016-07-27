Top 10 Rising Australian Producers



Being so far away from the rest of the world geographically, Australia can sometimes be overlooked when it comes to underground electronic music. Most of the time, it's not until an artist uproots and moves to a music epicenter—namely, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, and New York—that they start to gain recognition and the opportunity to make a living from music.

A direct relation can be drawn to the modest size of the electronic music industry in Australia's major cities—not to mention Sydney's controversial lock-out laws and the subsequent club closures—leaving artists and labels with limited options to present their art. The internet and various online platforms have obviously helped artists in that sense, but whatever way you look at it, it's not the easiest place to make it as a DJ, producer, or performer.

Although it's a bit of an uphill battle for artists down under, it's also a hotbed for exceptional rising talent, and it's with this premise that XLR8R decided to shine a light on the scene in Australia and present 10 artists that deserve more attention.

