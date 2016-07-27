XLR8R's Best of 2016: Readers' Poll

Over the last two weeks, we've celebrated our favorite tracks, releases, gear, downloads, labels, and new artists of 2016. In those two weeks, we also opened the floodgates to you, our readers, to submit your favorites in each of those categories—as well as DJs and festivals. Now that the votes are tallied, we present you with your Best of 2016.

Best XLR8R Podcast

3. Tama Sumo

2. Vril

1. DJ Stingray

Best New Artist

3. Project Pablo

2. IOKOI

1. Simo Cell

Best Label

3. Livity Sound

2. Amphia

1. Giegling

Best Release

3. Prince of Denmark 8 (Giegling)

2. Autechre elseq 1-5 (Warp)

1. DJ Metatron 2 The Sky (Giegling)

Best Track

3. Niagara "Escher Surfer" (Monotreme Records)

2. Traumprinz "2 Bad" (Metatron's What If Madness Is Our Only Relief Mix) (Giegling)

1. Avalon Emerson "The Frontier" (Whities)

Best DJ

3. Ben UFO

2. Ricardo Villalobos

1. Object

Best Festival

3. Mioritmic

2. Sunwaves

1. Dekmantel