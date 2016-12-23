Laura Welsh "Unravel (Kid Smpl Remix)"*Luv Luv Luv*

Seattle producer Kid Smpl's remix prowess is not an unfamiliar force in the XLR8R realm—at least three of his recent remixes (both official and unoffical) have made their way into our Downloads feed in the past few months, each finding a way to sink the original tune into Kid Smpl's glacial textures and ghostly atmospheres. "Unravel," the most recent effort from London songstress Laura Welsh, is the latest cut to take the plunge. On the Pacific Northwest artist's rework, Welsh's powerful vocal performance remains the focal point around which the soundsmith builds a lush and watery production with only bits of miniature percussion and steady snaps representing what one might call a "beat." Both the original "Unravel" and Kid Smpl's remix will see an official 7" release on May 13 via Luv Luv Luv.

Unravel (Kid Smpl Remix)