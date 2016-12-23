Marley Carroll "First Thought, Best Thought (Little People Remix)"

Pulled from his recent self-released Sings LP, Asheville, NC producer Marley Carroll's "First Thought, Best Thought" has recieved a remix treatment. Featured here, the rework from London producer Little People bears very minor differences to Carroll's original, with a methodically bouncing, but even-tempered, bass remaining at the core. From there, Little People introduces an array of sparkling beeps and bells which are used to encircle the track's hollow synth blares and whispered vocal snippets. In addition to offering this remix, Marley Carroll is set to embark on a series of North American tour dates lasting from April through to September, the details for which can be found after the jump.

4/26 Asheville, NC - Moogfest

5/16-18 Waxhaw, NC - Drumstrong Festival

5/22-26 Bradley, CA - Lightning In A Bottle

8/5 Toronto, ON - The Drake

8/6 Montreal, QC - Il Motore

8/8 Boston, MA - Great Scott

8/9 Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

8/12 Brooklyn, NY - Glasslands

8/13 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

8/14 Washington, DC - DC9

8/15 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

8/16 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

8/18 Nashville, TN - The High Watt

9/4-6 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Festival

