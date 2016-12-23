Alicia Myers "I Want to Thank You (Earl Jeffers Edit)"

Hailing from Cardiff, Earl Jeffers has been utilizing this handmade edit of Alicia Myers' disco classic "I Want to Thank You" in his sets for some time. Now, the Welsh producer/DJ—who also operates as Chesus and previously served as a member of the C.R.S.T. crew—has decided it's time to share the wealth. A song that's been sampled and chopped countless times in the hip-hop world, Jeffers' edit of the tune in no way overthinks the task, fortifying a few soul-drenched loops from Myers' classic with a heavy-hitting, low-swung thump.

I Want to Thank You (Earl Jeffers Edit)