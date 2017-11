London-via-Moscow producer Lokiboi (a.k.a. Vladimir Sträbykin) returns to XLR8R's Downloads section today with the energized "Night Ride." The summery affair kicks off with a strident beat, followed by richly filtered synth sweeps that glide in and out of tune throughout the track. From there, Sträbykin introduces a string of muted vocals and charged claps which help elevate the buoyant disposition of the upbeat tune, rendering the latest from Lokiboi into a chipper production.

