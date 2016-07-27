DJ Haus "Woo Yeh (James Brown Bmore Edit)"

Here is a fun one for to start Friday off right. Set to appear on the vinyl version of Unknown to the Unknown boss DJ Haus' upcoming Thug Houz Anthems Vol. 3 EP, "Woo Yeh (James Brown Bmore Edit)" delivers exactly what its title suggests. On it, Bmore-style breaks meet chopped up James Brown loops and, of course, a healthy amount of "Woo yeh!" shouts can be heard over the club-ready edit. "Woo Yeh (James Brown Bmore Edit)" is set to be joined by three other new productions from DJ Haus when Thug Houz Anthems Vol. 3 sees its release sometime before the month of June is through.

Woo Yeh (James Brown Bmore Edit)