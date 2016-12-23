Tartit "Ehe Ehenia (El Remolón Schaffel Remix)"

Buenos Aires producer El Remolón is set to head across the globe with plans to tour around Europe for the month of September. Preceding the tour, the longtime ZZK affiliate has revealed Selva B-Sides, a collection of bonus tracks and special remixes which follow the release of his Selva LP for the label earlier this year. Included in the collection is this remix of Mali vocal group Tartit's "Ehe Ehenia." Bolstered by floor-focused rhythms and brooding synth textures, El Remolón turns the song into a dark and hypnotic expedition into tribal club music. The full list of the Latin experimenter's upcoming tour dates can be peeped after the jump, while the full Selva B-Sides collection can be picked up for free directly from here.

September 12 Mashit Up @ Cologne

September 13 Panke @ Berlin

September 16 Global Amigos @ Prague

September 18 Dando La Brasa @ Bilbao

September 19 Dabadaba @ San Sebastian

September 20 BAM Festival @ Barcelona

September 25 Cafe Berlin @ Madrid

September 26 Södra Teatern @ Stockholm

September 27 Banda Aparte @ Islas Canarias

Ehe Ehenia (El Remolon Schaffel Remix)