Sasquatch "When It Rains (Boxwork Remix)"

Claiming a home base in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles, the Young Bloods imprint will launch early next month with Vermont-based beatmaker Sasquatch's No Sweat EP. Set to play host to three original productions from the East Coast artist, the record will also offer a handful of remixes from the likes of Distal, Heartbeat(s), AbJo, and others, including the rework featured here from London talent Boxwork. A vibrant beat peppered with live-played drums and percussion in its original form, Boxwork takes "When It Rains" to slightly darker territory, reshaping the track into a dusty affair infused with garage-indebted rhythms. Serving as the Young Bloods label's inaugural release, Sasquatch's No Sweat EP will see its official release on November 11.

When It Rains (Boxwork Remix)