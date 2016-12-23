Red Axes, Moscoman & Krikor 'Subaru Pesha' (Roman Flügel Dub)

Earlier today, we announced the impending release of the next Disco Halal EP—a four-tracker taken care of by friends Red Axes, Moscoman and Krikor (a.k.a. Crackboy). The story goes that the trio met up on a hot summer's day at Red Axes' studio in Tel Aviv, with only a few hours before the latter two would perform at a gig there; Subaru Pesha was the outcome.

In addition to that original cut, Disco Halal will also be releasing two new versions by German electronic expert Roman Flügel. We are delighted to announce that his dub remix (available as a bonus track on the EP's digital release) is available to download today. The sun-soaked track bounces along, awash with tropical inflections in its habibi rhythm; Flügel's touch adds a European twist, toying with bleeps and bass. The whole thing an uplifting and exciting jam, and a taste of what's to come.

Subaru Pesha is due out November 4. Pre-order it at Oye Records.

Subaru Pesha (Roman Flügel Dub)