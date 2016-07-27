Gauss 'Numerical Coefficients' (Unknown Variables Mix)

Gauss is the cultured label and artist duo made up of Los Angeles-based Natan H and Owen Jay from Malta. Together they make techno with an electronic soul, and now they appear back on their self-titled imprint for a fourth EP after earlier outings on their own label and Contrast-Wax.

Today the duo have offered up an unreleased rework of "Numerical Coefficients"—an electro cut taken from their upcoming Numerical Coefficients EP—as one of today's free downloads, while the EP itself will be available for purchase on October 24.

According to the duo, this version is "much slower with an alternate arrangement" with some parts being "rewritten" to fit the slower tempo.

Tracklisting:

A1: Numerical Coefficients

B1: Curvature

B2: Differential

Numerical Coefficients (Unknown Variables Mix)