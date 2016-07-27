Technotronic 'Pump Up The Jam' (Raíz Remix)

Producers and label owners Vangelis and Vidal Vargas have performed worldwide from North America to Europe to Japan. Through their connection with Drumcell, they developed the label, production group, and music collective Droid Behavior. Aside from curating forward thinking events such as Interface, Raíz have released affective music on labels including Electric Deluxe, Historia Y Violencia, Droid Recordings and their own label VRV.

As performers, Raíz fully harness the capabilities of technology to create a thick blend of Detroit- influenced techno and hard, gritty house. Today they have finally revealed one of their most requested secret weapons of the last 18 months—a thumping rework of this classic '90s dance number that has been supported and rinsed by the likes of Marcel Fengler, Adam Beyer and Doc Martin.

The duo's remix of "Pump Up The Jam" is downloadable via the WeTransfer button below.

Pump Up The Jam (Raíz Remix)