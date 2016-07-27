Lapalux 'Throw Dem Bands' (Ouri Bootleg)

Montreal producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist Ouri's music has a tendency to instantly grab your attention upon listening. Her loose, swinging beats and emotive instrumental work has a certain swagger to it. To date, she's released a few tracks in collaboration with CRi and Odile M, as well as her debut EP, Maze, which dropped in May 2015—there's also reportedly new original music due early next year.

Although not an official release, Ouri's latest outing, a bootleg of Lapalux's "Throw Dem Bands," has been offered as today's XLR8R download. Like her original output, the bootleg immediately has you nodding your head with its bass-heavy groove and warped vocal chops, and is a perfect preview of what's to come from the rising producer.

You can pick up the bootleg via WeTransfer below, with more on Ouri here.

Throw Dem Bands (Ouri Bootleg)