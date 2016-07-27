Agoria 'Up All Night' (Gerd Janson Dub Remix)

At the end of last month, Agoria inaugurated his new imprint Sapiens with his Up All Night EP. The five-track EP featured two melodically-rich versions of the title track by Agoria himself, alongside a remix by Get Physical artist Eagles & Butterflies and two edits from Running Back head Gerd Janson.

Sapiens looks to turn the traditional idea of a record label on its head; taking an open-minded artistic approach, it will look to musicians, visual artists, film directors, sound designers, and even shamans, with releases as diverse as "political speeches, radio hits, dancefloor tunes, sensorial or cognitive music, or a gentle computer virus."

In support of the label launch, Agoria and Sapiens have offered up Gerd Janson's dub remix as one of today's XLR8R downloads. For his take on "Up All Night," Janson opts for thumping, groove-led drums, piercing synths, and rattling snare rolls to provide the EP's heaviest rework.

You can download the track via WeTransfer below, with the full EP available here.

Up All Night (Gerd Janson Dub Remix)