Adrian Flavor and Samy Jackson (a.k.a. Animal Trainer) have added another slow-rave cut to their discography—and have offered it up as a free download via XLR8R.

The inspiration for the cut comes from post-tour melancholy; "Castro" is said to be a "beacon of hope, a moment to rest, a signal for what's to come."

You can download "Castro" now via the WeTransfer button below.

Castro