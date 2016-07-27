Archa 'Efface'

Birmingham label Circular Jaw dropped its first release, Weighty Sound—a massive 22-track compilation featuring, among others, Corporal F, Yak, Arma, and FoxMind—at the end of 2015. Filled with minimal, bass-heavy grooves, the varied release is a calling card for the label and its artists and was the launching pad for the following three releases.

On December 22, Circular Jaw will round out 2016 with Weighty Sound 2, a 12-track compilation as sprawling as its predecessor. Built from a collection of chunky club cuts that once again take influence from the UK, Weighty Sound 2 flows through its 12 varied tracks with nice sonic coherence.

In support of the release, Circular Jaw has offered up Archa's weightless "Efface" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Efface