Duke Slammer 'tanz202'

In the last few years, Luke Sanger (a.k.a. Duke Slammer) has been a regular in XLR8R's downloads section numerous times—including a top 10 download position in June of 2015. Sanger has kept busy lately, including an appearance at Berlin’s infamous Panorama Bar, producing a game soundtrack for Ubisoft, and, most recently, the first installment in Cosmic Pint Glass' Keg series with the Pack The Picnic: Box Jams EP.

Taking inspiration from the vast Norfolk sky and coastline under his Duke Slammer guise, Sanger takes to his hardware to jam out a strain of melodic techno that bears resemblance to acts like DMX Krew and Larry Heard. In support of the EP, Sanger has once again passed over a deep club weapon as today's XLR8R download. With ethereal pads and subtle, groovy percussion, "tanz202" is a perfect accompaniment to the rising artist's latest EP.

You can grab "tanz202" via WeTransfer below, with the EP available here.

tanz202