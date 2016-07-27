Kiro Rox 'Thank You (Last Night)'

Last month, Polish artist Kiro Rox returned to Sequel One Records after a four-year hiatus with his debut album, Hidden Sorrow. In the years since his first EP, Back To Step, dropped on the label, Rox has worked on his sound, crafting it to a point where it made sense to dive into the album format.

With bass music as its foremost touchstone, Hidden Sorrow traverses through a range of atmospheres and feelings, from beatless opener, "2010," to the pensive, Burial-esque "My Light" and the slow-mo drum & bass closer, "Thank You (Last Night)." With his step into the world of the full-length, Rox takes his time and lets a different side of his music shine through; it's an emotive collection that leaves just enough space for the listener's interpretation.

Hidden Sorrow is available now as a CD package or digitally via Sequel One's Bandcamp page. In support of the beautiful LP, Rox and Sequel One have offered up the album's closing track as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below, along with a preview of the album.

Thank You (Last Night)