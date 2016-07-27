Koloah 'Warp 6'

Earlier this month, Kiev’s Koloah returned to Hyperboloid after a three-year hiatus with his latest EP, Back On Track. The EP follows a solid two-year stint in the studio, producing experimental music under various names, as well as a turn to the live PA arena—a move that saw him featured on Boiler Room’s Future Shift.

Due to his well-seasoned and varied background, Koloah's latest EP is a wide-ranging trip through experimental pastures, borrowing from bass, techno, and electro. The five Koloah originals arrive with remixes by Hyperboloid’s Raumskaya and Cadeu, with opening cut, "Warp 6," available as a free download via WeTransfer below.

Warp 6