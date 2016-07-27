Languages 'Sleep Stream' (Ewan Pearson Remix - Instrumental)

Earlier this month, Berlin duo Languages released their debut EP, 连体双胞胎 (aka Siamese Twins), via Days Of Being Wild. The label originally teased the "Sleep Stream" single back in June, a cut which now arrives on the full EP with two remixes from Ewan Pearson— a vocal rework and an instrumental—alongside "Siamese Twins" and its Days Of Being Wild remix.

The EP is filled with lazy, laidback grooves, funky bass lines, airy guitar licks, arpeggiated synths, dub delays, and distant vocals. To invite you into their enticing sound world, Languages have offered up Ewan Pearson's instrumental remix of "Sleep Stream" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pick up the full EP over at Days Of Being Wild's Bandcamp page.

Sleep Stream (Ewan Pearson Remix - Instrumental)