Lapcat 'Nebraska' (Club Edit)

Swiss-American trio Lapcat released their third album, She's Bad, via Mouthwatering Records last month. The album continued the trio's penchant for melancholic grooves in line with artists such as Howlin and RY-X. Most of She's Bad was recorded live (guitars, synths), sampled, or programmed on hardware machines, giving it a warm, flowing, human-like touch.

To follow up the release, and give something to the DJs, Lapcat have created a set of hypnotic, club-based edits, one of which is offered as today's XLR8R download. Pensive and low key in its original form, "Nebraska" has been refitted with a chunky, 4x4 framework and can be grabbed via WeTransfer below.

Nebraska (Club Edit)