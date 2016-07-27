MANIK 'Jazzy Poem'

When it comes to XLR8R downloads, without a doubt one of the most popular artists is MANIK. Surprisingly, out of the many tracks he has offered up, there was only one original track previously released in 2013—the rest have been club-based edits. Now that it's been a few years, MANIK thought it time to offer up another original cut—and to give something to the music community after a rough year.

The track in question is "Jazzy Poem" a deep house cut that, like much of MANIK's recent output, smoothly rolls across its near seven-minute run time with swinging drums, well-placed samples, and a groovy-as-hell bassline.

Ahead of MANIK's forthcoming album on Ovum and a slew of new EP's on VIVa Music, Bpitch Control, and Fresh Meat, you can download "Jazzy Poem" via WeTransfer below.

Jazzy Poem