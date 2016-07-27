Mark Henning 'Le Shake'

Come late January, Mark Henning will follow SW05—released back in October on his own Swing Recordings— and kick off his 2017 campaign with the Expander Six EP on Soma, a four-track release that will further his hardware techno escapades.

Across the four tracks, Henning touches on classic, rave-filled 90s techno, swinging, groove-led funk, straight-up club weapons, and tightly programmed drum workouts. Henning excels at blurring the line between house and techno, his tracks seem to create enough space for aspects from both genres, and Expander Six presents this expertly.

In support of the release, Henning has passed over a holiday gift in the form of "Le Shake," a house and techno hybrid that he has offered up as today's XLR8R download. You can grab "Le Shake" via WeTransfer below, with Expander Six arriving on January 20 on vinyl and March 14 digitally.