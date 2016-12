Tune selector and beat producer Prakash from Spain's Gran Canaria has been releasing deep/tech house music since 2014, with more new material to come soon.

Today he is offering up "Snatch" for free, an intimate after-hour party-orientated tune with dry percussion accompanying an elliptical piano line, keyboard sounds, and vocal stabs.

"Snatch" is available to download via the WeTransfer button below.

Snatch (Original Mix)

Produced by Prakash.

Mixing and mastering by Pheek.

Artwork by Abel Delgado.