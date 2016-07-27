Prettybwoy 'Hansei' feat. Dufff & Dekishi (Sicaa Remix)

Sicaa is a DJ and producer with a background in sound design and a sonic identity that fuses cinematic elements with left-field hip-hop, bass music, and beat-driven styles. Following on from releases on Unlog, Highlife Recordings, and Exploration Music, Sicaa has turned his hand to Tokyo-based UK garage artist Prettybwoy's "Hansei" featuring Dufff & Dekishi.

Offered as today's XLR8R download, Sicaa's remix of "Hansei"—which was originally released on POLAAR's Territoires Vol. 1 compilation—takes the bass-heavy, intense original and slows things down for a smoky, downtempo outing. Sicaa's abstract atmospheres and lazy beats pair perfectly with the flow of the two MCs.

You can pick up the remix via WeTRansfer below, with the original and vocal mix available as an email download via POLAAR.

Hansei Feat. Dufff & Dekishi (Sicaa Remix)