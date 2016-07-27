Alva Noto 'Xerrox Monophaser 2' (Some Chemistry's Kepler-452b Space Jam)

Amsterdam-based artist Some Chemistry is somewhat of a music chameleon. Inspired by the sounds of African and South American music, with the music of London and his now home Amsterdam also touchstones, Some Chemistry has released on Bar25 Music, URS, and Voltaire, while curating well-respected club nights such as PRISMA in Studio 80 and Pixel in Trouw. He's also the ambassador of the Next Monday’s Hangover parties and runs online magazine Overdose.am.

Some Chemistry's latest track, an edit of Alva Noto's "Xerrox Monophaser 2," is being offered as today's XLR8R download via WeTransfer below. Like much of Some Chemistry's music, the interestingly titled Kepler-452b Space Jam is a heady arrangement of avant-garde electronics.

Xerrox Monophaser 2 (Some Chemistry's Kepler-452b Space Jam)