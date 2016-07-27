Astrea 'Sleeping With Her' (Original Mix)

Yesterday, January 23, Italian artist Michele Di Martino (a.k.a. Astrea) dropped his debut LP, Sleeping With Her, via Fabio Gianelli’s Perpetualis imprint.

Over the last few years, Martino has been carving out his own unique brand of murky and melodic electronica, records released on, among others, Cologne’s Traum Schallplatten, Offenbach’s Connaisseur Recordings, and Claudio Coccoluto’s The Dub.

Sleeping With Her features an array of raw and emotive compositions that focus on otherworldly atmospheres, tight drum programming, and body-moving bass tones. Martino's vocal work also features on the record, soaring over his instrumentation at one turn and buried as faint murmurs at the next.

In support of the LP, you can download the album's title track via WeTransfer below.

Sleeping With Her (Original Mix)