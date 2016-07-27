azul-revolto 'Casting Shadows'

Lisbon-based Portuguese producer azul-revolto (Hugo Barão)’s third EP LIVID will be released on London-based Algebra digitally and as a limited-edition, hand-stamped white-label clear vinyl 12”.

LIVID arrives after 2016’s SOMA EP and with its eyes on the dancefloor. It kicks things off with "Pact From Below," before "Casting Shadows," lo-fi industrial-edged cut that is downloadable in full below in advance of the EP's February 17 release. On the flip are the record are "Substance," acollaboration between azul-revolto and Algebra label head Casually Here, and "Out Of Phase."

"Casting Shadows" is available to download now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Pact From Below

02. Casting Shadows

03. Substance w/ Casually Here

04. Out Of Phase

Casting Shadows